AAI to expand aircraft parking space at Cooch Behar Airport

Cooch Behar: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to extend the aircraft parking area at Cooch Behar Airport. According to airport sources, the current parking area measures approximately 60 by 70 feet. This will be extended by an additional 10 feet in both length and width. With the enlargement, the airport will be able to accommodate two small planes instead of just one.

Subhashis Paul, an official from the AAI at Cooch Behar Airport, stated: “The aircraft parking area at the airport will be expanded. After the expansion, two planes can be parked instead of just one. Work will start soon.” Cooch Behar has had an airfield since the time of the region’s monarchy. However, during the ‘90s, air traffic from Cooch Behar became irregular due to various reasons, leading to its closure in 1995. After years of inactivity, air services resumed on February 1, 2023, with a nine-seater aircraft operating regular flights to Kolkata for the past year and a half. According to airport sources, another flight is scheduled to begin operations from Cooch Behar Airport in the coming days. In light of this development, the authorities have initiated plans to increase the airport’s parking capacity. A meeting has already been held between the district administration and the airport authority to discuss the expansion.