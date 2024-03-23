AAI, RVNL sign MoU for subway construction

Kolkata: As part of its plan to augment capacity at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) for construction of an underpass across VIP Road from airport operational area to AAI residential colony at the airport.

According to the statement shared by the AAI, to improve logistics at Kolkata airport, it has taken up the work to construct an underpass of around 90m long, 15 m wide, 5.5 m high passing approximate three metres below the VIP Road with connecting ramps on both sides of the underpass i.e. towards existing operational area of 192.4 m (approx) and towards proposed operational area 165.3 m (approx) to connect it to the AAI residential colony proposed for extended operational area. The subway is exclusively intended to be used by airport stakeholders/ AEP holders and is far away from aircraft and passenger areas. The work will be executed by RVNL which is executing an underground metro line work along the VIP Road. The estimated cost of the work is Rs 229.43 crore with period of completion

being 15 months. It was learnt that this work is part of proposed development for capacity enhancement of Kolkata Airport.

The extended operational area will have a cargo complex. “Shifting of cargo from the existing location is necessary to optimise the utilisation of available land for creation of airside facility suitable to sustain the future demand to the extent possible. Expansion of the airport beyond the existing boundary is not feasible as the airport is severely land locked,” the statement read.