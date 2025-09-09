AAI launches safety training, holds slot allocation conference

Kolkata: The Airports Authority of India (AAI), regional headquarters (Eastern Region), has launched a week-long Safety Management System (SMS) training programme for safety managers, which began on Monday at the city’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport.

The programme, scheduled from September 8 to 12, is being attended by 25 participants representing airports across the country. It aims to strengthen the implementation of SMS at AAI-operated airports in line with global aviation safety standards.

The inaugural session was jointly conducted by Nivedita Dubey, regional executive director (eastern region), and PR Beuria, airport director, NSCBI Airport. In her address, Dubey underlined the role of safety management systems in proactively identifying and mitigating risks in airport operations. She stressed that continuous training and capacity building of safety managers are essential to enhance passenger safety and sustain AAI’s adherence to international practices.

Beuria welcomed the participants and expressed optimism that the training would equip safety managers with improved tools and knowledge to elevate operational safety across airports.

The programme will cover modules such as safety policy, risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and international regulatory requirements. Sessions are being conducted by senior faculty members and safety experts. On the same day, the slot allocation conference for domestic flights for the upcoming winter schedule 2025 was inaugurated virtually by Vipin Kumar, chairman, AAI, and Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, director general, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The inaugural address was delivered by Sharad Kumar, member (operations), AAI.

The conference was attended by representatives of airlines and other stakeholders at NSCBI Airport. Deliberations focused on ensuring smooth operations, optimal slot utilization, and enhanced passenger convenience.

Locally, the event was graced by Beuria and Dubey. Other dignitaries present included Vikram Kumar Singh, regional director, BCAS, and Amit Gupta, director, DGCA.

The slot allocation conference provides a platform to coordinate flight schedules, balance demand with capacity, and streamline air traffic movement across airports in India.