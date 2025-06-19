AAI issues new guidelines for building heights near Kolkata airport

Kolkata: In the wake of the Ahmedabad air crash, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued fresh guidelines to municipal bodies near Kolkata Airport, expanding the high-rise clearance zone from 10 to 20 kilometres.

The plane crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 241 lives, including over 20 students from JB Medical College. The Civil Aviation Ministry has thus introduced new construction restrictions around airports nationwide.

According to sources, municipalities including Bidhannagar, North Dumdum, Madhyamgram and New Barrackpore have received letters mandating prior AAI approval for all multi-storied construction within the new 20-km radius. This significantly broadens the scope of areas affected, now including several parts of Kolkata city.

The directive requires that all applications for high-rise buildings or new housing projects be submitted online for digital review by the AAI.

Traditionally, airport-adjacent areas have been subject to strict height limits, particularly within the airport’s 11-kilometre ‘funnel zone,’ which limits structures to two storeys. Areas like wards 26, 27 and 28 in Madhyamgram fall under this restriction. Nearby zones will now require special clearance for vertical development.

Recent AAI surveys prompted the move, with the Civil Aviation Ministry also drafting new rules to mandate the demolition of any structure exceeding sanctioned height limits. The objective is to prevent future tragedies by minimizing potential obstructions near flight paths.

The announcement has triggered strong responses. Madhyamgram MLA and state minister Rathin Ghosh said, “How can buildings with valid NOCs be suddenly marked for demolition?” Bidhannagar MLA Sujit Bose added, “Why was there no action earlier? This abrupt order affects thousands.” Both leaders emphasised that aviation safety is critical and expressed willingness to support future safety-compliant development. However, they urged authorities to act fairly concerning existing structures.

Urban planners and developers warn that the new restrictions could disrupt suburban housing projects and real estate investments. While the measures aim to improve safety, concerns remain about the impact on residents and the future of already-approved developments.