Aadhaar shares data of 47L deceased with Bengal CEO

Kolkata: In a major step to clean up Bengal’s electoral rolls, Aadhaar authorities have identified and shared details of 47 lakh deceased individuals with the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The data was shared during a review meeting held under the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday. Of the total, 34 lakh deceased persons possessed Aadhaar cards, while another 13 lakh did not.

The information, handed over for verification, will help the Election Commission delete names of deceased voters from the rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Officials said the move aims to make the voter list accurate and transparent.

The CEO’s office was scheduled to hold a review meeting with Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to assess enumeration form distribution, which remains below 75 per cent in 37 Assembly constituencies. The Commission aims to finish distribution by Saturday.