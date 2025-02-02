A slice of Bengal in UK Arbury Community Centre’s Saraswati Puja

Cambridge: At a time when the Bengalis in India observed the Saraswati Puja with pomp and grandeur on Sunday, their counterpart in the United Kingdom’s Arbury Community Center in Cambridge too observed the same with adda and bonhomie.

This year’s Saraswati Puja of the ‘Indian Cultural Society’ in Cambridge marks the history of this Puja for 24 years. Saraswati is known as the goddess of knowledge, arts and music. A slice of Bengal’s art and culture was apparent in the Arbury Community Center. One could say this is the Bengali Puja of Britain. The infrastructure of the small Puja was as charming as the idol.

The Cambridge community displayed a unique picture where foreigners also participated in the Puja, offering prayers. Many of the participants recalled the colourful memories of their childhood days. The quintessential Saraswati Puja ‘bhog’ comprising khichuri, labra (mixed vegetable), sweet chutney, papad and rasogolla were served to ensure the worship of “Saraswati Maa” in Cambridge is at par with the worship of “Bagdevi” in Bengal. There were no lacunae in hospitality.

The event was also lively with the presence of children from different schools in Britain who interacted in Bengali. The fact that the ‘Bangla’ language and the culture did not disappear in England makes us proud. Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ‘Kumor Parar Gorur Gadi’ still finds its place in the books of the English medium schools and is recited in chorus by the students. However, it is sad and disappointing to note that Tagore’s ‘Sahaj Path’ and Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar’s ‘Barnaparichay’ have totally vanished from our syllabus.