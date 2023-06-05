A sea of people greet Abhishek in Hooghly

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during “Jana Sanjog Yatra” in Hooghly’s Chanditala on Monday, once again won hearts of thousands of people as he carried out roadshows amidst a sea of people on both sides of the roads.



Abhishek was greeted by thousands of people who waited for a long time to have a glimpse of his fighting the odds posed by the excessive heat wave situation.

This was the 40th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra. Banerjee tweeted: “There was not a single space left for people to stand at Chandipur on the 40th day of the campaign. It appeared as if I am heading towards the future being at the Centre of a huge sea of people. People’s cheer resonated in the air. It was beyond my imagination that Chanditala would have created such a flutter. I bow down to the emotions of the people.”

Banerjee entered Hooghly on the 40th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra campaign.

Banerjee took part in a cultural programme in Singur in the evening where various social schemes of the state government were emphasized through audio-visual medium.

Banerjee went to Furfura Sharif. “I came here earlier also. Today, I am here after 5-6 years. If somebody comes here, he/she gets courage to fight. I am more determined to fight against the communal forces after visiting this place. I am thankful to the people of Bengal that they have made the campaign a big success.