A Puja reimagined through eyes of visually-impaired

Kolkata: Doctors’ Choice in association with Kashi Bose Lane Puja Committee, ushered in the dawn of Devi Paksho, with ‘Chokkhudaan-Pujo Dekho Moner Chokhe’, a unique initiative celebrating inclusion, compassion and the true essence of Durga Puja. In a moving and symbolic gesture, children with visual impairment inaugurated the Puja at Kashi Bose Lane.

The occasion was graced by Shashi Panja, minister for Industries, Commerce & Enterprises, Government of West Bengal, Gopal Saraf, Director, Sales & Marketing, Doctors’ Choice, Shivam Agarwal, head of Marketing & Strategy, Doctors’ Choice and Dhinal Brahmbhatt, Chief Business Officer, Doctors’ Choice. The inauguration was followed by the felicitation of Chinmay Mondal, a visually-impaired swimmer, Kanai Lal Chakraborty, vice-president of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Subhash Dey, Secretary of the Group Theatre of the Blind. They were honoured for their contributions to society and community spirit. In line with the theme of inclusion, the Kashi Bose Lane pandal introduced Braille explanations of its theme, ensuring accessibility and understanding for visitors with special needs.

“As we welcome Maa Durga, Chokkhudaan-Pujo Dekho Moner Chokhe has reminded us that the essence of Durga Puja lies not only in grandeur, but also in empathy, inclusion and togetherness. By involving these specially-abled individuals in this initiative and describing the pandal’s theme in Braille, we aimed to create a space where every devotee feels seen, valued and celebrated. Doctors’ Choice is humbled to be part of such a meaningful beginning to Sharod Utsav,” said Shivam Agarwal. A special booth for eye donation will be set up in association with Medical Bank at the pandal.