A historic first: Ramakrishna Mission president visits Darjeeling

Darjeeling: “In 60 years, a lot has changed. There has been a lot of development. It makes me happy to see that the Darjeeling society is much more aware now and people are more conscious,” stated Reverend Swami Gautamananda ji Maharaj, the 17th president of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, when requested to comment on his ongoing Darjeeling visit. This is the first ever visit of a president of the twin orders to the Queen of the Hills. On Thursday, the Maharaja visited the Sister Nivedita Memorial at the crematorium in Darjeeling.

People from far and wide, including the welfare associations of the nearby Sister Nivedita Gram thronged to the crematorium to pay their respects to the 17th president. Swami Gautamananda ji, accompanied by other monks, paid floral tributes amid chanting of prayers at the memorial. He was also apprised of the rich history of the memorial.

Sister Nivedita had close ties with Darjeeling. She had visited the hill town seven times. She breathed her last at the Roy Villa in Darjeeling on October 13, 1911. She was then cremated at the Darjeeling crematorium, located 2 km below the Chowk Bazar. The Roy Villa located on Lebong Cart Road, Darjeeling at present houses the Ramakrishna Mission Nivedita Educational and Cultural Centre (RKMNECC).

After returning from the USA in 1925, Swami Abhedananda, a disciple of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Deva and brother monk of Swami Vivekananda had erected a memorial at the crematorium. The marble plaque at the memorial reads: “Here repose the ashes of Sister Nivedita, who gave her all to India.” Following the cremation of Sister Nivedita, her mortal remains (relics) were divided in four parts, with one part placed in this memorial in Darjeeling.

On 21 April 1999, Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashrama, Darjeeling Branch Centre had set up the statue at the memorial in Darjeeling to commemorate the centenary year of Sister’s arrival to India.

The 96-year-old Swami Gautamanadaji also visited the Ramakrishna Vedanta Ashrama and the Nripendra Narayan Bengali Hindu Hall on his way back to the Roy Villa. Swami ji had arrived at Darjeeling on May 7. He will be departing from Darjeeling on May 10. While at the RKMNECC, Roy Villa, the Maharaj interacted with the townspeople, devotees and children. Students of the RKMNECC staged a cultural programme also.

“60 years ago I had come to Darjeeling,” recalled the Maharaj. Lauding the work being done by the RKMNECC, he added: “The main aim of our human life is God realisation. The RKMECC is doing a commendable job in creating awareness about the Ramakrishna Movement in this region along with serving the people.”