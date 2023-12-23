‘A few lawyers delaying recruitment process’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Saturday accused some lawyers and unwarranted litigations which are delaying the process of recruitment of teachers in work education and physical education under SLST.



A 16-member-delegation of job aspirants in the field of work education and physical education under SLST met Ghosh after the latter had met them at their protest demonstration in front of Matangini Hazra statue, listened to their issues and called up the Chief Minister for a speedy redressal of their issues.

Ghosh said: “After listening to their demands, I called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and informed her about the matter. She responded positively and told me that two officers would be sent to them to resolve technical issues after talking to the job aspirants. As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, officers met them at Dharna Mancha. Around 1,600 new posts were created and initiatives were taken to appoint them. Surprisingly, a case was filed in this regard and the process of recruiting teachers has been stayed.

A section of those who are in favour of getting appointments are delaying the process of recruitment by filing cases.” Ghosh trained his gun on lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya without taking his name. Ghosh also alleged that job aspirants’ case is being fought against Rs 27 lakh.