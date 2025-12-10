A day after Teesta tragedy, fresh mass fish deaths reported in Rangati River

Jalpaiguri: Within just 24 hours of the mass fish deaths reported in the Teesta River on Tuesday, a similar incident has caused fresh alarm in the Rangati River, flowing through the Shalbari and Aravasha I & II Panchayat areas under Dhupguri Block and Banarhat Block. On Wednesday morning, large numbers of dead fish were seen floating to the surface, sparking panic among local residents.

Fish species such as Barilius barila, long-whiskered catfish, pool barb, spotted snakehead, flat fish and snakehead were found in significant quantities. Locals rushed to the riverbank and collected the dead fish. Officials of the Fisheries department suspect that an oil-based toxic substance may have been used in both the Teesta and Rangati rivers, causing the mass deaths.

The shallow Rangati River showed signs of contamination early on Wednesday. Residents noticed large numbers of fish rising from the lower stretch beneath the elevated area in front of the Rangati Bridge. Many people collected the dead fish and took them home. Local resident Kartik Roy, said: “Someone has poisoned the Rangati River to kill the fish. I came here after hearing the news. No one was found at the spot. Like others, I am also taking the dead fish home.”

Debarshi Biswas, a member of the Banarhat Panchayat Samiti, said: “Illegal sand extraction has already changed the river’s natural character. Poisoning the river to kill fish is extremely tragic. The administration must arrest those responsible.”

After receiving the alert, officials of the district Fisheries department visited the site. Dead fish collected from residents were taken for disposal and the remaining fish were buried.

Ramesh Chandra Biswas, Assistant Director of the Jalpaiguri District Fisheries department, said: “Toxic oil or chemical contamination from pesticide-washing drums used in nearby tea gardens may have triggered the deaths. Samples have been sent to a research laboratory in Kolkata and awareness drives will soon be conducted in Domohani, Dhupguri and Banarhat.”