A celebration of communal harmony

Siliguri: The Fulbari Battala Puja committee of Siliguri has been a shining example of communal harmony, where Hindus and Muslims come together to celebrate Durga Puja with devotion and joy. This year marks the 42nd edition of the Puja and it draws large crowds from across the city.



Situated near the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari, the Puja is one of the most popular in the region. The unique theme for this year’s Puja is “puppet dance,” an effort by the organisers to revive the age-old traditional art form. The Puja mandap, being crafted by artisans from Medinipur, is eco-friendly and is expected to captivate the hearts of visitors. The Puja has been inaugurated on the day of Panchami. Since then many people have visited the Puja pandal. Vice-president of the Puja committee Rafiqul Islam is hopeful that this year’s theme will not only entertain but also raise awareness about the lost craft.

“This Puja does not see any distinction of caste or religion. We all perform the Puja with devotion. Every Hindu from our area visits our house and we share meals together. On Ashtami, we all enjoy khichuri together,” said Rafiqul.

Ashish Pramanik, president of the Puja committee, recalled the origins of the celebration. “In earlier days, the communication system from Fulbari to Siliguri was poor, which brought the entire community together to start this Puja. From the beginning, it has symbolised communal harmony.

There is no difference between Hindus and Muslims here; we are all human beings,” said Pramanik.