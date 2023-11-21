9th Apeejay ‘Bangla Sahitya Utsob’ to kick off from Nov 24

Kolkata: The ninth edition of India’s first Bengali literary festival, Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Utsob (ABSU), curated by Oxford Bookstores, is all set to commence on November 24 at the Oxford Bookstore, Park Street. The three-day long literary extravaganza, from November 24 to 26, will host some of the most prominent names in Bengali literature and culture who will present their perspectives on all aspects of “Bangali aana” (Bengali culture) and literature.

Speaking on the event, Swagat Sengupta, festival director and CEO of Oxford Bookstores said: “For its 9th edition, ABSU has assembled notable personalities and finest minds from diverse spheres, who will engage in 22 meticulously curated sessions spanning a wide range of topics — to name a few like translations, politics, Bengali comics and graphic novels, women’s writings and Literature of Bangladesh. Moreover, to foster accessibility and active participation, the festival will once again be hosted at the iconic Oxford Bookstore, Kolkata. The centenary old bookstore will provide the perfect backdrop for stimulating discussions, insightful exchanges, and a celebration of the written word.”

Keeping its global popularity in mind, ABSU 2023 will be streamed LIVE on the Facebook Page and YouTube channel on all three days.