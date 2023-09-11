9-year-old boy commits suicide

siliguri: A 9-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan. The incident took place at Tilak Shadhu More, Saradapally area in Ward number 37 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Monday.



The boy was studying in class IV at a private school in Siliguri. His parents are both government employees.

It is learned that on Monday both his parents went to work and the boy was at home with his grandparents.

At around 12:30 pm, the boy was on the first floor of the house when his grandfather called him for lunch. When he did not respond, the grandfather went to the first floor to look for him and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to their place.

One of the neighbors took the child to a private hospital, but he was already dead.

Later, police of Ashighar Out Post reached and recovered the body.

According to the locals, he was an active child. He is said to have been watching some video on mobile phone. Police have started an investigation into the incident.