9 suicides attempted in Kolkata Metro in 2023

Kolkata: Nine suicide attempts were made in Metro this year of which seven attempts were foiled by the Metro staff, Metro Railway revealed on World Suicide Prevention Day.



Since its inception, 361 suicide attempts have been made till date, of which Metro staff foiled 187 attempts.

In the last year, six suicide attempts were made of which two attempts were foiled by the Metro staff.

On-duty station staff and RPF personnel always remain vigilant to make people aware about this, the Metro official stated.

In order to prevent these attempts, Platform Screen Doors have been installed at all the stations of East-West Metro. Placards and posters have also been on display at all stations requesting all to refrain from attempting suicide.

Besides, helpline numbers are also on display at different Metro Stations for the aid of suicide-prone people and their relatives.

The World Suicide Prevention Day is dedicated to educate and aware people not to commit suicides that are currently increasing at an alarming rate across the globe. The theme of this year was “Create Hope through Action.”

An awareness programme was also conducted at the B R Singh Hospital of Eastern Railway to observe the day.

The programme focused on gatekeeper training for doctors, nursing personnel and paramedical staff for preventing suicidal deaths. Leaflets on suicide warning signs & Tele-MANAS were distributed amongst the participants.

Sayantan Saha, Senior Divisional Medical Officer of B R Singh Hospital emphasised on the warning signs, early diagnosis and intervention as well as handholding support to the adolescents with suicidal thought, and its prevention by life skill education, family, school and peer support as well as counselling.