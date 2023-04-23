9 community halls to be built in Malda dist; about Rs 12 lakh allocated for each facility

malda: Malda district administration is going to build 9 community halls in various blocks with a special emphasis on tribal populated areas.



These halls are to be used for organising various meetings and social events.

Construction of some of these halls have already started. Officials state that the project will be completed within the next two months.

Nitin Singhania, District Magistrate Malda, said: “As per the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we have started building the community halls to hold various programmes.”

“The work is going on in full swing. The halls will be available to the public soon,” he added. A fund of Rs 12 lakh has been allocated for each of the community halls to be built in 9 blocks of Malda.

The building will be of a size 5 by 1.5 metres almost having a capacity to accommodate 80 people at a time. The funds have been granted by two members of the Rajya Sabha.

Habibpur, Manikchak, Kaliachak 2, Chanchal 1 and 2, Harishchandrapur 1 and 2 blocks are to have 1 each of these halls and Bamongola to have 2.

The work is being done by the engineers of the block. Officials said that the people living in rural areas often feel the need of a community hall to organise various programmes on a small scale.

So, the government has taken up the initiative to set up such halls with open space and toilets.