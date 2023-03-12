8th phase of aptitude test for recruitment of primary teachers from March 20 to 24

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education will conduct the eighth phase of the interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers for the candidates who had opted for Howrah district from March 20 to March 24.



The candidates have been asked to appear before the interview board along with original and self-attested photo copies of certain documents, including Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) admit card, TET qualification document, voter or Aadhaar card and marksheets of Madhyamik examination, High Secondary examination, amongst other documents.

The State Wide Merit List for the 2022 recruitment process will be published after evaluation of every benchmark contained in the recruitment rules.

The seventh phase of the interview and aptitude test for the recruitment of primary teachers was conducted from March 13 to March 15 for the candidates who had opted for Birbhum district, and the sixth phase was conducted from February 23 to March 1 for candidates who had opted for East Burdwan.

Candidates who had opted for West Burdwan, the interview and aptitude test was held on January 16, for West Medinipur it was on January 17 and January 18, for Jalpaiguri it was on January 24 and for North Dinajpur it was on January 27 and January 28. Candidates who had opted for Cooch Behar, it was on January 30, January 31 and February 1, and for Bankura it was on February 7, February 8 and February 10.