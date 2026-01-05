8th National Theatre Festival begins with ‘Matshonyay’

KOLKATA: It’s that time of the year when the Kolkatans can enjoy the best of theatre productions from across the country. On Sunday, the 8th National Theatre Festival was inaugurated at Girish Mancha in the presence of state minister and acclaimed theatre personality Bratya Basu, minister Shashi Panja, TMC MLA Atin Ghosh and theatre personality Arpita Ghosh.

Organised by the state theatre repertory, Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra and West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs department, the event will be held across two venues, namely Madhusudan Mancha and Girish Mancha till January 12, 2026.

The theatre lovers can enjoy a variety of plays from Assam, Manipur, Nasik, Tripura, Delhi and Pune. On the inaugural day, ‘Mayshonyay’ written by Basu and directed by Ghosh, was staged. It’s a Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha Kendra production. In the next eight days, 16 plays will be staged.

Basu informed a special jury panel, including 10 selectors have shortlisted the 16 plays, among which six are from Bengal and 10 from outside the state.

The jury had received 101 applications from across the country. Minerva Natya Sanskriti Charcha, known for iconic productions like ‘Raja Lear’, ‘Chandragupta’ and ‘Debi Sarpomasta, has grown since 2011 to include workshops, discussions and festivals.