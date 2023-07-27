85th anniversary of CRPF observed

Kolkata: The 85th anniversary of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was celebrated on Thursday at 3 Signal BN, CRPF at Sector-V in, Salt Lake.



Bidyut Sengupta, IGP, West Bengal Sector, CRPF took salute as the chief guest on the occasion. CRPF was raised on July 27, 1939 at Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, as Crown Representative Police.

It was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force after Independence.

Presently, it is the largest Para Military Force in the world. Sengupta and other senior officers and jawans paid their homage to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of the country.