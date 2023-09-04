85 new rakes to be included by Metro in phases in 2026; Rs 6,000 crore sanctioned

Kolkata: Metro Railway plans on including 85 new rakes in phases in 2026. The Ministry of Railway has already sanctioned Rs 6000 crore for the same.



These new aesthetically designed AC rakes will be produced at Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. After its inclusion, the present fleet of 46 rakes — 32 Broad Gauge and 14 Standard Gauge — will be increased to 131 rakes — 114 Broad Gauge and 17 Standard Gauge — to cater to the demand of present as well as all upcoming Metro Corridors.

Keeping in mind the changing demands and aspirations of commuters, in each coach of these rakes, local arts and crafts will be highlighted and USB charging ports will be provided at two sides of each coach. The rake design will be inspired from Bengal’s bridal and terracotta artwork. Moreover, these rakes will have nose cone design.

These rakes would be provision of standing seats at one corner where space is limited. Since a Metro route of Airport is coming up, provisions of commuters placing their luggages beneath the seats will also be made available.

For ensuring safety of passengers, anti-skid flooring and fire extinguishers will be provided along with unique grab handles and handle loops.

In case of emergency, commuters will be able to interact with the Motorman through the Talk to Driver Unit and CCTVs will be strategically placed inside every coach to ensure maximum vigilance of the coach on a real-time basis.

Keeping in mind the rush during peak hours, improved roof grab handles will be provided to encourage the passengers not to stand on the vestibules.

In order to create a warm ambiance inside the coaches, special cove lighting will also be arranged.