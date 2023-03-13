842 terminated Group C staff move court

Kolkata: The 842 terminated Group C employees on Monday challenged Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s decision and appealed to the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court. Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya are likely to hear it this week.



The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered the cancellation of the recommendation of 842 jobs, which included 57 Group C employees who were allegedly given jobs without recommendation letters.

The WBBSE published the lists on Saturday (March 11). Moreover, Justice Gangopadhyay had also ordered that these Group-C workers will not be able to enter the school from Friday (March 10). In 2016, a total of 2,037 people were appointed in Group-C. In a case filed last year, it was alleged that many workers were illegally appointed to Group-C posts.

The Board will send the recruitment letter of all the people who got jobs in Group C to the School Service Commission by March 16.

The Commission will look into it by March 27. Next hearing of the case on March 29. The judge also ordered to fill this vacancy from the waiting list within the next 10 days.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Monday published a notice on the counselling of waitlisted candidates for vacancies arising out of 785 cancellations of recommendation in Group C posts. The counselling is scheduled to be conducted at the office and other details will soon be released.

“...the West Bengal Central School Service Commission has been directed to conduct counselling of waitlisted candidates according to their merit category etc as well as conditions specified by the Hon’ble Court,” the Commission published a couple of days after publishing the list of 785 candidates on court’s orders.

The Commission has also published the difference of marks of a total of 3,478 candidates in connection with the third Regional Level

Selection Test, 2016 for Group C posts.

According to the published list, there have been instances when a candidate’s actual OMR marks have been shown to be zero when they have got 54 in the published OMR marks.