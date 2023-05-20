84.09% students pass the High Madrasah exams

Kolkata: The results of High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil examination 2023 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education 2023 was published on Saturday.



This time 84.09 per cent of students passed the High Madrasah, 90.69 per cent of students passed the Alim examination and 91.15 per cent passed in the Fazil examination this year. There were 35 meritorious students enlisted this year. Out of the total, 10 were girls and 25 were boys.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students.

“My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the candidates who cleared High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exams. Wish you success in the coming days,” Banerjee tweeted.

Asik Iqbal of Bhabta Azizia High Madrasah in Murshidabad came first in the High Madrasah examinations 2023 with 780 marks out of 800. He aspires to become an IAS officer in future.

According to the teacher-in-charge of the Madrasah Miraj Sheikh, he has been studying there since Class V. “He always came first. He wants to study science and has registered in the local school and further wants to become an IAS officer,” Sheikh said. Nasiruddin Molla of Komnagar High Madrasah in Murshidabad scored 775 and came second in the state list. The third position was secured by MD Muktadur Rahman of Fatekhani B.M.S. High Madrasah in Malda with 774 marks. Komnagar High Madrasah’s headteacher Abdul Halim said that Nasiruddin is planning to get admitted for coaching to prepare for medical entrance. Halim is extremely happy with his student’s result and wishes that he continues to study and perform well. The headteacher went to the extent of offering help for his higher education. Nasiruddin’s father is a farmer and his mother is a homemaker.

MD Suja Uddin Naskar of Maruiberia Ainululum Senior Madrasah in North 24-Parganas ranked first in the provisional list of top ten candidates who scored well in Alim Examination 2023. Naskar scored 845 out of 900. The second rank was secured by two candidates – Karimul Islam Mondal of Katia Shah Rajab Ali Senior Madrasah in North 24-Parganas and Abdul Halim of Pamaipur Islamia Senior Madrasah in Murshidabad–who scored 843.

Fahim Akhtar of Furfura Fatehia Senior Madrasah in Hooghly ranked first with 565 marks out of 600 in Fazil examinations 2023. Mozammel Mallick of Kadampukur Senior Madrasah in East Burdwan secured second position with 551 marks. Ieaz Ahamed Mondal of Swarupnagar Osiah Senior Madrasah in North 24-Parganas came third with 549 marks.