84-year-old woman charred to death

Siliguri: An 84-year-old woman was charred to death in her room when a massive fire was caught in her house at Aravinda Pally in Ward 22 in Siliguri. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmi Rani Chakraborty.



Bapan Chakraborty, son of the deceased, said that his mother used to cook herself by using a stove in her room. At around 2:30 am on Thursday, a neighbour saw a fire in her room. Bapan informed the fire office. One fire engine reached the spot and doused the blaze. After entering the room, they saw her burnt body inside the room. Bapan suspected that the fire was caught from the stove. Later, Siliguri Police sent the body for post mortem. Police locked the room and a team from the Forensic department will visit the room after two days, said police.