80-foot idol of Goddess Kali to attract huge crowd this year

Battala Sporting Club in Barrackpore’s Manirampur area is going to present an 80-foot idol of Goddess Kali this year.

The organisers believe that their Puja will be a major attraction for the revellers in the region during Kali Puja.

Last year, the 60-foot idol of Goddess Kali by the same Puja committee mesmerised the visitors. People in large numbers poured in from different parts of the district and also from the neighbouring districts last year. The puja organizers last year decided that they would increase the height of the Goddess by 20 feet this year.

Organisers claimed that such a huge Kali idol had never been made before in the Barrackpore subdivision.

“As the 60-feet tall idol of the Mother Goddess received great appreciation, we decided to make an 80-feet idol for our 65th year of Kali Puja celebration this year. The work of idol-making had started since Mahalaya. Kolkata-based artist Krishanu Pal is making the idol. Like every year, this committee will illuminate its Puja pandal with the lights from Chandannagar.

Battala Sporting Club sees a huge crowd every year. Additional volunteers will be kept at the pandal to handle the crowd. Tapobrata Mukhopadhyay, secretary of the club, said that this year the 80-foot-tall idol is being made of fibre. There are plans to inaugurate the puja on the eve of Kali Puja.