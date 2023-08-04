80 CCTV cameras installed across Siliguri

Siliguri: 80 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras have been installed across Siliguri city under the supervision of Matigara police station to beef up security. On Friday, Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, the commissioner of police, inaugurated the cameras and the surveillance room located at the Matigara police station.

“We are increasing the number of CCTV cameras in the city. These cameras are a big help in investigation of cases. More cameras will be installed in the city and police stations as well. The work is underway,” said the commissioner.

These 80 CCTV cameras have been installed at Biswas Colony, Khaprail More to Khaprail Bazar, near Matigara Bazar, the area adjacent to Balasan river, Lexicon More.

The control room has been set up at the Matigara police station. Currently, more than 500 modern CCTV cameras have already been installed in different areas under the Siliguri police commissionerate. More cameras will be installed as per requirements. Suvendra Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police, Abhishek Gupta, traffic DCP and others were present during the inauguration programme.