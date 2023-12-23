‘8 new Covid cases in Bengal’

Kolkata: Bengal has reported eight new Covid cases causing a concern for the state Health department.



Samples of these infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if there is any presence of the JN.1 strain among these patients.

Among the eight cases, one is a six-month-old child who has been admitted to Calcutta Medical College Hospital. A 58-year-old patient, resident of Behala, has been admitted to a private hospital in Alipore.

Two patients have been admitted to a private hospital in Minto Park. One of these two patients was admitted on December 3 and is still under treatment. Another patient, a resident of Bhowanipore, tested positive for the virus on December 20. Hospital sources said that one of these patients is also suffering from malaria.

Another private hospital in the city has found 4 Covid positive cases in the last five days. Hospital authorities said that these four patients tested positive after their samples were collected from houses. None of them was admitted to the hospital, hospital sources said. Two of these four patients belong to the same family. According to hospital sources, one patient recently attended a wedding ceremony.

After returning from there, he developed symptoms like a cold and cough and tested positive for Covid. The samples of each admitted patient are being sent for genome sequencing to identify the variant.

With cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 on the rise across several countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has designated it as a “variant of interest” separate from its ancestor BA.2.86 which is commonly referred to as Pirola. Incidentally, three Covid-related deaths have been reported recently from Kerala and two from Karnataka, though their connection with the JN.1 hasn’t yet been established. Following the incident, the Union Health Ministry has directed all the states and union territories to take precautionary measures.

State health secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam has already held meetings with the Chief Medical Officer of Health in all the districts and the superintendents of various medical colleges.

On Wednesday, the state Health department and other states held a Covid review meeting with the Union

Health Ministry.