8-member team to recce AI’s prospects in school edu system

Kolkata: An eight-member task force has been formed, including the heads of state-run Boards, chairman of the expert committee and engineering experts, who will explore the possibilities of using generative Artificial Intelligence-based tools in the state education system.



The objective of the task force, formed by the state Higher Education department, is to understand the positive outlook of implementation of AI based-tools for betterment of education and help with research as well as teaching. Keeping in mind the benefits it may provide to the students, the task force, over several meetings, will try to understand the various approaches that can be taken to implement the tool smoothly. The survey will also observe the reactions of teachers to the tool and whether it can be supported infrastructure-wise.

“The task force is advised to submit its stakeholder-wise recommendation along with potential benefits of such recommendation for both school and higher education sectors and suggested action plan to the Administrative Department preferably by March 15, 2023,” the circular stated.

The entire process is currently at a nascent stage, an education official maintained. In the initial meeting of the task force, formed by the state Higher Education department, members were asked to find out every possibility of using AI as a tool for good governance.

There are several projects run under the Education department, including student scholarships and distribution of students’ credit cards, which are service-based schemes. With the introduction of new-age technologies, these schemes can be run perfectly. However, the task force is also considering the pros and cons of introducing the AI tool.