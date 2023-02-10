8 from coaching centres run by police clear ‘Agniveer’ hiring exam

ALIPURDUAR: The free coaching centres run by the Alipurduar police have started getting a taste of success and Y Raghubanshi, Superintendent of Police, Alipurduar is a happy man. He had envisioned that the youth from the tea belt combating odds would definitely walk the road to success one day. As many as 8 students from the coaching centers have achieved success in the Army recruitment process for ‘Agniveer.’



Two free coaching centers have been running for about a year with the initiative of the police to encourage the children of the tea estate. The teachers teach the students at Lankapara Tea Estate and Birpara Sarna ST Club. The centers are supervised by SP Raghubanshi himself. Visiting the centres regularly, he used to encourage the students and guide them.

“The financial trouble of Lankapara Tea Estate is grave. Many have migrated in search of Job. Yet a large section of students wants to study. However, they lacked proper guidance. They had no clues as to how to go about competitive exams. It was a major challenge for them. We just guided them. The children of the tea estate workers’ families are now soldiers and will be serving the country. It makes us proud and happy. Another 50 students are ready to take the exam in March. If they are successfull, it will be our biggest achievement,” stated SP Y Raghubanshi, talking to

Millennium Post.

Om Shiv Oraon and Sahil Thatal have been selected from the coaching centre of Birpara. Sahil Dorji, Abhinash Tamang, Dharmaraj Chhetri, Manish Kami, Harsh Thapa and Sitesh Shukarki passed the ‘Agniveer’ exam from Lankapara. They were felicitated by the SP on Friday.

The Lanka Para area with its close proximity to the Indo-Bhutan border has a high crime rate. The Superintendent of Police felt that education is the only way out for the youths from this quagmire.

The police had started a coaching centre, once a week, with a handful of students at Lankapara Tea Estate on March 28 last year with the help of some local teachers. After a few days, the children from nearby tea estates like Garganda, Ramjhora, Hantapara, Ghumchipara, Tulsipara also came to take coaching. Now the classes run 5 days a week.