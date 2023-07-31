8 dead, over 4000 infected: Mamata expresses concern

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attributed the majority of dengue cases in the rural areas of the state to the Panchayats that are yet to form boards in different districts. She appealed to people from all backgrounds and the elected representatives across the state to join hands with the state government in its fight to combat dengue in a similar manner as they have done to tackle the Covid pandemic.

“The Gram Sabha, Panchayat Samitis and similar bodies should take up the responsibility to make people aware in the rural areas. However, with the results of the Panchayat elections announced recently, the board formation at the Panchayat level is yet to be done. So, we have witnessed a rise in dengue cases in a few rural areas. I will appeal to all to take up the responsibility of keeping the premises in and around his or her locality clean and not allow stagnant water,” Banerjee said at the state Assembly.

At least eight people have died of dengue in West Bengal and 4,401 have been infected till July 26.

Banerjee reiterated that strict measures are being taken to tackle dengue and warned private hospitals of stern action in case patients are denied treatment. She asked private hospitals to treat patients without caring about money and warned of revoking their license if patients with Swasthya Sathi cards are refused treatment. As many as 897 patients affected with dengue are admitted to different hospitals, including private ones, said Banerjee.

She added that most of the cases were being reported from North 24-Parganas and Nadia. Kolkata has reported 51 dengue cases.

Meanwhile, the BJP asked Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay to provide time for discussing the dengue issue in the House, and when it was rejected on the ground of the Chief Minister already speaking on the same, they staged a walkout.