8 BJP workers held for carrying bombs

Eight BJP workers were arrested for allegedly carrying bombs while filing nomination papers in Indus, Bankura.

On Wednesday morning, BJP candidates along with a few party workers were going to file nomination papers at Indus in Bankura. At the Bandher Par area, police intercepted the cars and arrested eight BJP candidates and workers for allegedly keeping bombs inside the car.

A few hours later, a clash broke out between BJP workers and police in front of the Block Development Officer (BDO) office. To control the situation, police reportedly resorted to a mild lathi charge. The police, however, denied it.

BJP claimed that they were prevented from filing nomination papers by the police, however, the police alleged that the BJP men were trying to create a ruckus in Indus.