7th phase polls: Liquor stores in city to remain shut till Sat 6 pm

Kolkata: Owing to the silence period kicking in from 6 pm on Thursday, bars and off-shops in the city will remain shut till 6 pm on Saturday when both Kolkata North and Kolkata South seats go to polls.



It was learnt that since Kolkata is going for polls, the curb has also been extended to the adjoining Howrah district.

Further, bars and off-shops will also remain shut in Dum Dum and Barasat seats which too are going for polls on June 1. The restriction will also be in effect in Barrackpore, which is contiguous to the two constituencies. It was reportedly learnt that the step was taken by the Excise department in keeping with a directive from the Election Commission of India (ECI) and under Section 135C of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. On account of this, long queues were noticed outside the wine stores in the city as tipplers rushed to stock their spirits.

However, many said that instead of going to the shop they have ordered it online through delivery apps. Several departmental stores which deliver liquor have also said that they will not deliver after 6 pm.

Sale of liquor in bars and off-shops will also be banned across the state on June 4, the day the votes will be counted, the excise department official said.