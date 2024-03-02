7th edition of health tech held by The Bengal Chamber

The Bengal Chamber, with PwC India, organised the 7th edition of Health Tech to discuss Innovations and Disruptions in Healthcare and Bio Technologies in a city hotel on Friday in the esteemed presence of Satyajit Bose, Chairperson, Health Committee, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry & Chairman, The Mission Hospital; Rupali Basu, Managing Director and CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Limited; Rana Dasgupta, CEO-Eastern Region, Apollo Hospitals Group; Shanta Dutta, Director & Scientist G, ICMR National Institute of Cholera & Enteric Diseases; Nilanjana Maulik, Secretary General, Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India, Calcutta Chapter along with Gautam Ray, president, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry & president–Corporate, RPSG Group and Arnab Basu, president Designate and Chairperson, IT Committee, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry & Advisory Leader, PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt. Ltd. A Paper on “Understanding the impact of GenAI on the Indian healthcare ecosystem” was released at the platform.

Arnab Basu said: “Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) could revolutionise healthcare in unprecedented ways as stakeholders develop more efficient and scalable digital health systems — a survival strategy for business. AI is driving the transformation of the healthcare industry into a physical human-centered ecosystem at a rapid pace, with a focus on patients, clinicians and administrative personnel.

In recent years, it has found application in areas such as imaging, radiology and precision medicine as well as the mapping of much-needed evidence-based clinical pathways.” Dr Satyajit Bose said: “Technology and medicine should converge to make health care delivery more accessible, affordable and will work as enabler to physician to deliver the actual healthcare to the masses.

Infusion of technology in the health care eco-system to help us to predict pandemics, break through viral infection, to understand the nature of disease like, cancer, heart attacks, neurological disease like, Alzheimer etc.”