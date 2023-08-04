7th edition of Duare Sarkar to be held from September 1

Kolkata: The state government is starting 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep) from September 1 with two new services to be introduced — old age pension and registration of migrant workers.



A total of 35 schemes/ services of 17 departments will be available from this edition. Outreach camps for receipt of applications from citizens for inclusion of different schemes will be held from September 1 to 16, while delivery of services will be done from September 18 to 30. The old age pension scheme will be offered by the state women and child development and social welfare while the registration of migrant workers will be executed by the state labour department.

“The state has sought to improve the outcomes of Duare Sarkar by continuous innovation and adaptation, whether in terms of increasing the number of schemes under its umbrella, process reengineering for simplifying access to schemes, seamless, efficient and effective implementation of the schemes as well as improving citizens’ overall experience in outreach camps,” a senior Nabanna official said. Six editions of Duare Sarkar (DS) have been held so far in which more than 4.66 lakh outreach camps have been held.

Paray Samadhan outreach camps and delivery camps will also be held besides Duare Sarkar. Duare Sarkar, the flagship scheme of the state government, was first launched in December 2020.