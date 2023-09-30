7th edition of Duare Sarkar: State delivers over 59L services

Kolkata: The state government has delivered over 59.21 lakh services that accounts for 78 per cent in the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) till September 29.



Over 76.01 lakh applications have been approved that accounts for 99.99 per cent while 76.06 lakh applications have been disposed of.

Murshidabad disposed 11.99 lakh applications, the highest among the districts followed by Nadia 7.96 lakhs and North 24-Parganas with 7.20 lakh applications respectively. 100 per cent benefit has been provided for approved cases for a dozen schemes that include Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, Bank related, Aikyashree, new electricity connections, electricity waiver, Jai Johar, Kanyashree, Khadyasathi, Registration in Udyam Portal, Registration of Migrant Workers, Rupashree and SHG credit linkage.

Over 89.11 lakh applications have been received till September 30 with 99,730 camps held across the state for receiving applications. 99,427 camps have been held for service delivery.

Services for 35 government schemes implemented by 17 different nodal departments are being delivered through the current edition of Duare Sarkar camps. Among the schemes, Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna has witnessed the highest number of applications of over 26 lakhs followed by Aikyashree with 12.38 lakhs.

Outreach camps for the submission of applications were scheduled from September 1 to 16 while camps for service delivery will be held from September 18 to 30.