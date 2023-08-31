7th edition of Duare Sarkar starts today; 4 new schemes introduced

kolkata: The 7th edition of Duare Sarkar that kicks off from Friday will have four new schemes among the other 35 government schemes implemented by 17 different nodal departments. The state has deputed 41 senior IAS officers at district & sub-district levels to oversee the camps, state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi announced at Nabanna on Thursday.



The new schemes include old-age pension of the Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department, registration of migrant workers under the state Labour department, registration in Udyam portal and enlistment of weavers and artisans both under MSME & Textiles department.

Outreach camps for submission of applications will take place from September 1 to 16 while camps for service delivery will be held from September 18 to 30.

Almost 1 lakh camps have already been scheduled across the state for just receiving of applications, out of which 36 per cent will be mobile camps. The same number of camps will be scheduled for delivery of services. On average 14 to 15 thousand camps will be held on each working day and effectively around 2 lakh camps will be held during the entire campaign period.

State Implementation Task Force has been constituted to ensure efficient and timely service delivery. About 473 control rooms have been set up at block, district and state levels.

Departments and District Magistrates can monitor key indicators including footfall, enquiry, application submitted and services delivered on real real-time basis. There will be a designated “Complaint Box” in each camp with a display of information on scheme guidelines, eligibility criteria, application process details etc. in each camp.

“There should be wide publicity of camp dates and locations through intensive miking at habitation levels. There will be folk artistes, Children

Corners and She Corners at every camp.