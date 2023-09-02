7th edition of Duare Sarkar: Over 5.48L people register on day one

Kolkata: The 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) was kicked off on Friday across Bengal with around 8,931 camps being held till the evening.



A total of 97,873 cams will be held in this edition. The Bengal government has so far carried out 5,64,170 camps till the last edition of Duare Sarkar. The state has so far given services worth over Rs 7.20 crore under this programme.

According to state government data, the first day of the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar registered around 5,48,245 footfalls till 7 pm on Friday.

Two new services — Old Age Pension and Registration of Migrant Workers have been introduced. The programme will continue till September 30. In the first phase, applications will be received from the beneficiaries between September 1 and 16 while in the second phase, between September 18-30, service delivery camps will be held.

A total of 35 schemes/services of 17 departments are available in this edition.

The Old Age Pension scheme will be offered by the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare while the Registration of Migrant Workers will be executed by the state Labour department.

Paray Samadhan outreach camps and delivery camps will also be held beside Duare Sarkar.

Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi recently held a meeting ahead issuing instructions for holding camps booth-wise across the state so that services can be delivered to the maximum number of possible beneficiaries.