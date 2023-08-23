7th edition of Duare Sarkar from Sept 1

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting ahead of the 7th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) from September 1 in which the two new services — Old Age Pension and Registration of Migrant Workers will be introduced.

He instructed holding camps booth-wise across the state so that services can be delivered to the maximum number of possible beneficiaries.

Concerned state government officials attended the meeting at Nabanna while the district magistrates were present virtually. The Chief Secretary informed that the social registry portal is being developed where names of beneficiaries benefitting from different state government schemes can be known easily.

A total of 35 schemes/services of 17 departments will be available in this edition. Outreach camps for receipt of applications from citizens for inclusion of different schemes will be held from September 1 to 16 while delivery of services will be done from September 18 to 30.

The Old Age Pension scheme will be offered by the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare while the Registration of Migrant Workers will be executed by the state Labour department.

Paray Samadhan outreach camps and delivery camps will also be held beside Duare Sarkar.

Duare Sarkar, the flagship scheme of the state government, was first launched in December 2020.