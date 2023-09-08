7th edition of ‘Bengal Travel Mart’ commences in Siliguri

Siliguri: To boost the tourism industry of the Northeast region and cross-border tourism, the 7th Edition of Bengal Travel Mart (BTM) will kick off in Siliguri on Saturday.



The Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), the largest travel platform in East and North East India, organised the mart. More than 120 national and international buyers from across the country and abroad will participate in the mart.

“For the first time, we have set up an area for hangers on 20000 square feet where all the exhibitors will be able to display their stalls. All stalls will be displayed in one place, which will be helpful for the visitors as well as exhibitors. This is the biggest travel mart in this region, which will help boost the tourism industry,” said Sandipan Ghosh, General Secretary of (EHTTOA).

The first edition of Bengal Travel Mart was held in the year 2016. Thereafter, EHTTOA signed a MoU with Nepal to promote cross-border tourism.

This year, the 7th edition of BTM will take place on September 9, 10 and 11 at Montana Vista in Siliguri.

Kolkata Regional Office, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, West Bengal Tourism, Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI), State Tourism Boards of Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha will participate in the mart.

Along with national and international buyers, more than 150 domestic and international exhibitors will participate in the mart.

“After completing the mart, we will take the delegates to Darjeeling and Gangtok so that they can visit the locations. It will help in highlighting the tourism spots of those areas,” Ghosh added.