78-yr-old trampled to death by jumbo

siliguri: A 78-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kalabari forest under Naxalbari block on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Urmila Bara.



Local residents said she had gone to the forest in search of her goat on Sunday night. After hearing the trumpet-like call, the locals rushed to the spot and found her body. The forest officials of Bagdogra forest range reached the spot and recovered her body. They have sent the body to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.