78-yr-old man arrested for rape attempt on 3-yr-old

Siliguri: A 78-year-old man was arrested under the POCSO Act on the allegations of attempting to rape a 3-year-old girl in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area.



The accused has been identified as Fullen Roy, a neighbour of the child. According to sources, on Wednesday, the man lured the child and took her to his home. When a passerby heard the girl screaming, he entered the room and caught the man trying to rape the child. Angry mob beat up the man and handed him over to the police. Later, the girl’s family lodged a written complaint. Neighbours alleged that the man was mentally unstable. He was produced at the Siliguri Court on Thursday and the girl was sent to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for medical examination. Police have started an investigation into the incident.