76-year-old charred to death in blaze

DARJEELING: A 76-year-old man was charred to death in a fire in Kurseong. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at Manmajua village in Kurseong sub division.



The house of one Shyam Rai was razed to the ground in the fire. 76-year-old Shyam Rai was charred to death.

At around 12:15 am on Sunday the fire broke out. Rai was asleep in a room in the house.

Shyam Sherpa, GTA Sabhasad of the Kurseong- Deorali constituency visited the area on Sunday morning.

The body of the deceased was sent to the Kurseong Hospital for post mortem.