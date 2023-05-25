75 modern CCTV cameras installed across Siliguri

siliguri: 75 modern CCTV cameras have been installed across Siliguri city under the supervision of Pradhan Nagar Police Station to increase security. Akhilesh Chaturvedi, the Commissioner of Police, inaugurated the cameras and the surveillance room on Thursday at Pradhan Nagar Police Station.



“We are increasing the number of CCTV cameras in the city. These cameras are helping us in the investigation of any case. More cameras will be installed in the city and police stations as well. The work is underway,” said the Commissioner.

Among 75 CCTV cameras, 30 cameras have been installed from Champasari More to Tindharia More, 16 cameras have been installed from Circuit House More to Samar Nagar Battala More, 29 from Darjeeling More to Ilapal Chowdhury School More.

The control room has been set up at the Pradhan Nagar Police Station.

Currently, a total of 400 modern CCTV cameras have already been installed in different areas under the Siliguri Police Commissionerate. More cameras will be installed as per the requirements.

Commissioner Joy Tudu; the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suvendra Kumar; Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police; Abhishek Gupta, traffic DCP and others were present during the inauguration programme.