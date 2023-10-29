‘73-yr-old Lakshmi Puja ensures excellent harvest in South Dinajpur’

BALURGHAT: Once upon a time, Gopinagar under the Jhalghar Gram Panchayat in Balurghat used to be a barren piece of land.



Despite the relentless efforts of the farmers nothing grew. However, all this is history now. Villagers claim that ever since they started worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, there has been no looking back. Lush green paddy fields now adorn the village.

For the past 73 years, Lakshmi Puja has emerged as the biggest and most important village festival. A three-day long fair is also held to mark the puja in the village. Rama, Lakshmana and Luv-Kush are worshipped along with Goddess Lakshmi.

Organised by the Barwari Lakshmi Puja Committee of Gopinagar, this year’s puja has entered its 73rd year. Tapas Sarkar, organiser said: “After Independence, our ancestors came to this country from Bangladesh and started farming but nothing grew. The land was barren. So everyone decided to arrange for a Lakshmi Puja. Since then every year we have had excellent yield. We continue this Puja even today.”

Gokul Das, a member of the Puja committee, said: “Durga Puja is not held in our village. It is this Lakshmi Puja that holds centre stage. A fair is held here. Various cultural programmes are held for three days. The entire village comes together for this Puja. The main livelihood of the village is now agriculture by the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Generation Y is also involved in the Puja.”

Gopinagar village is located near Balurghat town. Relatives gather in every house in the village during this festival. Even Jatra Pala (folk theatre) and various cultural shows are organised to mark the three-day-long festival.