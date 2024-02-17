71-yr-old eminent author dies in road mishap

Kolkata: An eminent writer Madhumanti Sengupta (71) was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night in Bhowanipore area. According to sources, Sengupta, after returning from somewhere, was parking her car on the roadside.



After parking, she opened the door to deboard the car when suddenly the car started moving backwards and rammed with another and came to a halt after hitting the divider.

As a result, Sengupta fell out of her car and her head collided with the divider. The author was immediately rushed to SSKM Hospital where she was declared brought dead. It is suspected that Sengupta somehow put the gear in reverse mode accidentally instead of putting it in neutral position which led to the car moving backwards.