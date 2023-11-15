70th Nikhil Bharat Cooperative Week inaugurated

kolkata: The 70th Nikhil Bharat Cooperative Week was inaugurated on Tuesday during a ceremony at the West Bengal State Cooperative Union headquarters.



The theme of this year’s Cooperative Week is ‘Role of Cooperatives in the $5 Trillion Economy and SDGs’.

President of the West Bengal State Cooperative Union and Director of NCUI Swarna Kamal Saha gave a welcome address to the nearly hundred guests present in the event after hoisting the flag. On the first day of the Co-operative Week, the vice-president of the State Co-operative Union & Chairman of WB Housfed Asis Chakraborty addressed the function.

Women representatives of National Cooperative Union of India Soma Roy, Eminent Cooperatives Shivanath Chowdhury and Golkesh Nanda Goswami, were also present on the occasion.

At the end of the event, Sangeeta Sadhu, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooperative Union, gave a vote of thanks.