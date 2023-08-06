70-year-old man dies of dengue

Kolkata: A 70-year-old man, identified as Ratan Karmakar, resident of Nadia’s Ranaghat reportedly died of dengue. He was initially undergoing treatment at home. He was admitted to the Kalyani Jawaharlal Nehru Medical Hospital after his health deteriorated.

An elderly woman from the same district reportedly died of dengue at the same hospital on Thursday. Both the patients were admitted to the hospital with a fever. A dengue test was done on her and the report came positive. They had other comorbidity factors as well.

The state government has decided to conduct house-to-house mosquito larva surveys till December. The government has already issued necessary directives to various stakeholders who are involved in processes to check the spread. Drones will be used to detect mosquito larva in various civic body areas, sources said. The experts suggested that tests must be carried out if a recovered patient complains about fever three weeks after his/her recovery.