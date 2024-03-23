70-hr I-T raid political ploy, nothing ‘seized from residence’: Swarup

Kolkata: Swarup Biswas, brother of TMC leader Aroop Biswas, asserted that no cash, ornaments or documents were seized from his residence after the 70-hour search operation conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) department concluded on Saturday.



Swarup denounced the search as a political tactic aimed at weakening the Trinamool Congress. Addressing a group of reporters following the search, he stated: “They questioned us on various matters, including our financial status. We provided answers to all their inquiries.”

Reportedly, Swarup has been asked to appear before the I-T again in the first week of April. His wife, Jui Biswas, informed reporters that officials have requested documents, which will be submitted in the coming days as per the specified date.

Jui criticised the BJP, alleging that they are targeting the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She cited the arrests of two Chief Ministers, Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren, before the elections, suggesting a pattern of targetting Opposition parties.

She said: “It is evident that they are only targeting the Opposition. If they (BJP) are so sure of winning by a large margin, then why are they so afraid?”

The I-T department has accused Swarup of tax evasion and possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The sleuths conducted search operations at six locations, mainly in South Kolkata.

The I-T officials were tight-lipped about the exact reasons behind their raids at the offices of two real estate development entities Eden Real Estate and Multicon

Real Estate.

According to sources, there were complaints of fund defalcation against both these entities but it is not yet known whether Biswas has any connection with them.