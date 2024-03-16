7-year-old charred to death in Murshidabad

Kolkata: A minor girl was charred to death in the wee hours of Friday morning at Lalbag in Murshidabad while other family members had gone to the local mosque to offer prayers.



According to sources, the seven-year-old Tamanna Khatun used to live with her family members at Ranitala Mousumari area of Lalbag.

She was asleep when her family members went to the mosque to offer prayers. When the girl was sleeping at the home alone, somehow a fire broke out. Before anybody could react, the house was gutted. After a while, a fire tender was pressed into action.

After a few hours, the fire was doused and the firefighters recovered the charred body of the girl.