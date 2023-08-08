7 rural libraries to become operational in 7 blocks of Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The mass education extension and library service of the state has embarked on an innovative initiative aimed at reviving closed libraries.



In a recent directive issued by the department, block mass education extension officers and lady extension officers are instructed to visit closed libraries in their respective blocks to cater to readers for two days each week.

This directive has already prompted action from the Jalpaiguri district mass education extension office and the district library. Notably, Jalpaiguri has identified 7 libraries where the block mass education extension officers will render services.

As per information from the Jalpaiguri district library, the district currently houses a total of 73 libraries. Of these, one is a district library, 7 are city libraries, and the remaining 65 are rural libraries. Among them, 17 libraries remain closed. Unfortunately, the district only has 22 librarians and 20 junior library attendants.

Department sources indicate that a survey of closed libraries in the district was conducted last month based on which 7 libraries were selected for block mass education extension officers to extend their services.

These libraries include the Women’s Library in Ukil Para in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, Mal Pragati Sangha Town Library in Mal Block, Dhupjhora People’s Club Library in Matiali Block, Bholapara Nazrul Library in Rajganj Block, Suhrid Sangha Library in Dhupguri Block, Kristi Sangha Club and Library in Maynaguri Block, and Pioneer Culture Society in Nagrakata Block.

Imran Sheikh, district Mass Education Extension Officer, said: “Following the instructions from higher authorities, the block-level mass education extension officer has sent out letters. We will soon commence services in those libraries.”

Additionally, he highlighted efforts to promote a reading culture among school students, mentioning that librarians situated near schools are encouraged to engage with school authorities and take relevant measures.