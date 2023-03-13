7 more officers inducted in CMO grievance cell

kolkata: The Bengal government is set to make a grievance cell at the Chief Minister office (CMO) more effective to redress all the complaints received by the cell at a far footing ahead of Panchayat elections. Seven more officers have been inducted for the grievance cell so that the redressal mechanism is prompter.



Sources said that the main purpose of the move is to ensure that the complaints which are registered with the grievance cell are addressed without any delay and the issues the people are facing may be resolved within a stipulated time. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a recent meeting directed the constitution of a task force with officials from 15 concerned departments to oversee the speedy disposal of grievances received at the ‘Didir Doot’ programme that was launched in January and also take note of the suggestions for betterment of services.

The induction of seven senior administrative officials in the grievance cell will give a thrush on the service delivery mechanism. A senior WBCS officer of the 1993 batch has been given the responsibility of a Special Secretary in the CMO.

Another WBCS officer of the 1996 batch has been assigned as joint secretary of the CMO. Another WBCS officer of the 2002 batch has been given the post of joint secretary of the grievance cell. Two more WBCS officers have been assigned as deputy secretary of the grievance cell. A 2014 batch officer has been given the charge of officer on duty of the grievance cell.

Chief Minister recently had chaired a meeting at Nabanna with senior officials from 15 departments to take stock of complaints and suggestions received from the ‘Didir Doot’ programme where leaders, including MPs and MLAs, have reached out to commoners to take stock of whether they are deriving the benefits of the various social schemes of the state government. Banerjee instructed all departments to designate one nodal officer each for ensuring that the grievances are addressed at the earliest.

With the Panchayat elections scheduled to take place within a few months, the Chief Minister does not want any laxity in addressing the complaints received from various quarters, sources said. Banerjee also instructed the officials to cross-verify with the complainant after his case has been declared as solved before informing the Chief Minister’s office of the progress of such cases.“There may be some issues that may take longer to address. However, he/she should be given feedback informing the reason for the additional time,” Banerjee had told the top officials during the meeting.